Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,514 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $26,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.7 %

BAM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.94. 1,014,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,719. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.