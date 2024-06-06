BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$100.00 at Raymond James

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOO. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins cut their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$103.00.

BRP Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DOO opened at C$86.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.10.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

