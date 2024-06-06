Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Bruker Price Performance

BRKR stock opened at $63.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bruker by 19.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

