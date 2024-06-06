Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,752 shares of company stock worth $3,879,207 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.64. 2,156,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average is $175.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

