Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Gap Down to $149.97

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $149.97, but opened at $146.73. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $147.28, with a volume of 119,036 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.30. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,752 shares of company stock worth $3,879,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.