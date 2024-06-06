Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

