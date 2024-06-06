Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR) Insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited Sells 107,500 Shares

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 107,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$38,334.50.

Phoenix Gold Fund Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 33,000 shares of Cabral Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$7,260.00.

Cabral Gold Price Performance

Cabral Gold stock opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of C$64.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.29. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.38.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

