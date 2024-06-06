CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $415.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CACI International from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get CACI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CACI

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of CACI stock opened at $424.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. CACI International has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $432.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.