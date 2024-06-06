Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.070-3.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.07-3.10 EPS.
Campbell Soup Stock Performance
NYSE:CPB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Campbell Soup
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Amazon Stock Breakout: Potential Run to $200
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Lululemon Stock Rallying Back to Its True Value
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.