Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.070-3.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.07-3.10 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

