Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.58.

Shares of CWB opened at C$25.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$31.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

