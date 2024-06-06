Capital International Investors Acquires 363,902 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,905,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,902 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,357,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $77,355,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,822,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $133.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

