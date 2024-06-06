Capital International Investors Buys 1,755,318 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755,318 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.14% of Celsius worth $143,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Celsius by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,936,696 shares of company stock worth $122,957,409. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Celsius Trading Down 0.2 %

CELH opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

