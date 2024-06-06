Capital International Investors Has $339.59 Million Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,565 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Onsemi were worth $339,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 76,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 57,635 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,717,000 after purchasing an additional 785,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,218,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

