Capital International Investors Sells 1,673,226 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,673,226 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 5.49% of MKS Instruments worth $377,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI stock opened at $132.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.11. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

