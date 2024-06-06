Capital International Investors Sells 1,892 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $149,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $79.40 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.