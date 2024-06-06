Capital International Investors Sells 480,694 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,403,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480,694 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 5.98% of Iridium Communications worth $304,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,079,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 583,896 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after acquiring an additional 539,909 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after acquiring an additional 539,909 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after acquiring an additional 249,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRDM. William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.57 and a beta of 0.68. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.62%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

