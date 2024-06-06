Capital International Investors Sells 6,660,282 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,465,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660,282 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,723,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $85.78. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

