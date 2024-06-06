Capital International Investors Trims Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,733,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335,553 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $162,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.