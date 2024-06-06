Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 1,310 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 4.5% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $87,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,423.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,334.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,226.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $787.51 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Melius started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

