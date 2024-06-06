Capital International Ltd. CA Has $12.18 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $335.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.