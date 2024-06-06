Capital International Ltd. CA Has $13.77 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Ryanair by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average is $133.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $150.73.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

