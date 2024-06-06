Capital International Ltd. CA Has $15.88 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after acquiring an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,774,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,976,000 after buying an additional 123,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,960,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,475,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $435.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.