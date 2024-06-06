Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 153 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 888,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $432,805,000 after acquiring an additional 466,389 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Netflix by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,258,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Netflix stock opened at $648.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $610.95 and a 200-day moving average of $560.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $664.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

