Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 5,285 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $436.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

