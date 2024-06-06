Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 781.8% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 624,316 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 29,994.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 308,348 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,089,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.