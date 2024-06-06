Capital International Sarl Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,087,908 shares of company stock worth $945,310,728 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $445.61 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $414.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

