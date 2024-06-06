Capital International Sarl Purchases 4,806 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Edison International by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.61. 25,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,805. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $77.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

