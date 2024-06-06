Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital International Sarl increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX opened at $648.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $664.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

