Capital International Sarl Sells 2,498 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capital International Sarl reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after buying an additional 2,428,640 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 168,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

