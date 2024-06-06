Capital International Sarl Takes $1.30 Million Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth $5,548,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth $522,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth $1,579,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE RVTY traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $108.67. 15,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.13. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $131.96.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Revvity

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.