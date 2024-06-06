Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1,228,996 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228,996 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.05% of Integra LifeSciences worth $187,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.18. 111,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,786. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

