Capital Research Global Investors Cuts Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,029 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.53% of GitLab worth $248,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citic Securities began coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,478. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.