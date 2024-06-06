Capital Research Global Investors Has $1.60 Billion Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,603,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 138,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

COF stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.52. The company had a trading volume of 213,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,016. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average of $134.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

