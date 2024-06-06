Capital Research Global Investors Has $2.29 Billion Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.13% of EPAM Systems worth $2,289,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.65.

Shares of EPAM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.37. 40,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,563. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.95 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

