Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.47% of Saia worth $403,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Saia by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Down 1.2 %

Saia stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $440.20. 69,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,831. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $292.66 and a one year high of $628.34. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $471.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.50.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

