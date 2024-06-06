Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 3,734,550 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.05% of Edison International worth $1,429,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Edison International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 31,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 65,354 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

Edison International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.59. 68,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,833. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

