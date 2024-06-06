Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 4,756 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,331,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.17% of Salesforce worth $2,981,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,870 shares of company stock worth $182,545,398 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $8.95 on Thursday, reaching $245.48. 2,814,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,511,436. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.29. The stock has a market cap of $237.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

