Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,737,941 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.14% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $433,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,177,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $418,467,000 after acquiring an additional 294,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $410,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,360,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $354,822,000 after purchasing an additional 401,076 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 150,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,172. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

