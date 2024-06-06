Capital Research Global Investors Sells 4,504,477 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,504,477 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.65% of Crown Castle worth $324,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 258,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

