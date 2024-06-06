Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,810,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 231,964 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 4.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,880,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $15.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,397.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,334.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,226.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $787.51 and a one year high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

