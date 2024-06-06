Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,789 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.07% of MongoDB worth $314,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MongoDB by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 156.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.19. 251,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,247. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.25 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.41.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total transaction of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

