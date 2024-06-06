Capital World Investors Buys 23,146 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.8% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.71% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $4,506,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.86.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,785 shares of company stock worth $53,510,873. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,012.07. 62,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $947.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $925.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $1,016.00. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

