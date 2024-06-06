Capital World Investors Buys 32,430 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,373,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $586.23. The company had a trading volume of 128,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,016. The firm has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $557.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

