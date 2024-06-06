Capital World Investors Buys 9,455,621 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 4.36% of EOG Resources worth $3,074,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 210,654 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.79. 246,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.34 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

