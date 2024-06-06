Capital World Investors Grows Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $2,293,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Cloudflare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $2,590,152.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $2,590,152.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 687,741 shares of company stock worth $59,520,450. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 479,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,273. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.33. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -131.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

