Capital World Investors Grows Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 503,388 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.75% of XPO worth $380,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in XPO by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of XPO stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.77. 248,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,523. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. XPO’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

