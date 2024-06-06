Capital World Investors Has $2.39 Billion Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 3.26% of Arista Networks worth $2,387,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at $82,284,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,536 shares of company stock worth $119,484,150. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.79. The stock had a trading volume of 392,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

