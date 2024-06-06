Capital World Investors Has $514.04 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,174,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,434,072 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $514,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,777.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $103,223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,258,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $247,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 529.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.0 %

NSC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.20. The company had a trading volume of 123,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,461. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.55 and a 200-day moving average of $238.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.