Capital World Investors Increases Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813,214 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 13.60% of agilon health worth $692,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 13.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in agilon health by 18.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in agilon health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 667,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,913,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in agilon health by 164.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period.

Get agilon health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

agilon health Stock Down 2.0 %

AGL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $6.69. 703,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,022. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.