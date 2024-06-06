Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 236.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617,360 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.64% of Boston Scientific worth $544,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.14. 1,010,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

